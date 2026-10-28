Paras Healthcare shares climb nearly  4 pc in market debut trade

NEW DELHI, Oct 28: Shares of Paras Healthcare Ltd, which operates hospitals under the Paras Health brand, on Wednesday listed with a premium of nearly 4 per cent against the issue price of Rs 693.

The stock began trading at Rs 720, registering a jump of 3.89 per cent from the issue price on both the BSE and NSE.

Further in the trade, the stock surged 7.93 per cent to Rs 748 on the BSE.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 8,007.43 crore.

The initial share sale of Paras Healthcare was subscribed 2.23 times on the final day of bidding on Friday last week.

The company had fixed the IPO price band at Rs 660-693 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 950 crore by promoter Dharminder Kumar Nagar and investor Commelina Ltd.

The Gurugram-based firm operates a network of eight hospitals with a presence across five states and one Union Territory. (PTI)