Paras Health Panchkula launches Super Speciality OPD in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Paras Health, Panchkula today announced about the expansion of its specialist healthcare outreach in Jammu with the launch of a Super Speciality Outreach OPD at Triveni Nursing Home, Gandhi Nagar.

The announcement in this regard was made by Dr Pankaj Mittal, Facility Director, Paras Health, Panchkula in a press conference held here today.

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Speaking to the media persons, Dr Mittal said, "Our aim is to make specialised healthcare more accessible to patients in Jammu and surrounding areas. The outreach OPD will allow patients to consult experienced specialists closer to home and receive timely advice on diagnosis and treatment. This is an important step towards improving access to advanced healthcare services in the region."

He said, "The initiative is also expected to benefit patients seeking second opinions and guidance for complex medical conditions. Through the outreach programme, Paras Health plans to strengthen its connection with patients and healthcare providers in Jammu and provide access to its specialised services at its Panchkula centre whenever required."

"The initiative will provide patients in Jammu and nearby areas access to consultations with specialists across multiple disciplines, reducing the need to travel to other cities for expert medical advice and second opinions," he added.

The outreach OPD will offer consultations in Neurosurgery, Robotic Surgical Oncology, Robotic, Bariatric & Minimal Access Surgery, Cardiology and Orthopaedics & Spine Surgery. Patients will receive expert medical advice, guidance on investigations and treatment planning.

Those requiring advanced procedures or specialised treatment can also be referred to Paras Health, Panchkula.

The visiting specialist team includes Dr Rajeev Goel, Director, Neurosurgery & Intervention; Dr S S Trehan, Associate Director, Robotic Surgical Oncology; Dr Amit Bansal, Associate Director, Robotic, Bariatric & Minimal Access Surgery; Dr Karan Dang, Consultant, Cardiology; and Dr Aditya Gupta, Consultant, Orthopaedics & Spine Surgery.