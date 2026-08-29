Parade Ground’s sporting glory fades amid neglect, lack of maintenance

Ranjit Thakur

JAMMU, Aug 28: For generations of sportspersons in Jammu, the Parade Ground has been more than just a playing field. A familiar sporting landmark of the old city, the ground continues to attract children and young athletes from adjoining areas, but its deteriorating condition has raised serious concerns over the safety of those who use it.

The ground presents a picture of neglect, with an uneven playing surface, dusty outfield, potholes, loose gravel and patches of damaged grass making sports activities difficult. Broken stairs, uprooted tiles, fallen trees and poorly maintained washrooms have further added to the problems.

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Parents say the condition of the ground is discouraging children from participating in outdoor sports. A parent said there was no proper cricket ground in the old city and children largely depended on the Parade Ground, but the potholes, stones and uneven surface posed a constant risk of injuries.

Local resident Raman, who lives near the ground, said he too hesitates to send his children there because of the excessive dust and poor playing conditions. With limited sporting spaces in the city, the ground often remains overcrowded, making it difficult for players to train safely.

Young sportspersons also pointed to the lack of clean drinking water and basic amenities. They said no water cooler had been installed inside the ground, while the washrooms remained unhygienic. Broken stairs and an uneven surface covered with stones, they said, increased the risk of injuries.

Vijay Sabarwal, President, Parade Sports Association, Jammu, said the association, along with Lakshmi Cricket Club, had been making efforts for the development of the ground for several years. He said although some works had been done recently, the lack of regular maintenance had led to the deterioration of the facility.

He alleged that although the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) provided funds from time to time, contractors often failed to complete works according to the prescribed work orders. “We want the broken tiles and other incomplete works to be completed. There should also be dedicated ground staff for regular maintenance,” he said.

Former Municipal Councillor Anil Kumar described the Parade Ground as a crucial sporting facility for the old city. He said efforts were being made to improve its condition. He assured that the issue would be taken up with the authorities and efforts made to improve the facility.

Jammu East MLA Yudhvir Sethi said sports infrastructure, including nets and other allied facilities, had recently been developed at the ground. He assured that the issue of its overall condition would also be taken up with the concerned authorities.

JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav assured that he would personally look into the matter and take appropriate action. For local residents, however, the issue goes beyond infrastructure. The Parade Ground carries memories of generations who learned their first lessons in sport here. They said restoring the ground would not only provide a safer playing space for children but also help preserve one of Jammu’s important sporting landmarks.