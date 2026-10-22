Para-athletics gold rush powers India in Asian Para Games; Country 5th in standings

NAGOYA, Oct 21:

India's track and-field contingent went on a rampage, collecting 18 medals, including five gold, to propel India to fifth in the overall standings with sprinter Simran, high-jumper Praveen Kumar and shot-putter Sachin Khilari also creating new Games records in their events.

Apart from Simran (women's 100m T12), Praveen (men's high jump T44/64) and Sachin (men's shot put F46), the other gold-winners for India were Dilip Gavit (men's 100m T47) and Ayush Verma (men's shot put F53).

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Medals also came in from para-archery, para-swimming, and powerlifting as India steadily moved towards a strong overall performance in the eight-day extravaganza that will end on Saturday.

But none of the performances came even remotely close to the power-packed show that India's athletics contingent pulled off, accounting for 13 of the 14 gold medals that the country has secured so far at the Games.

India have also claimed 21 silver (13 from athletics) and 27 bronze (16 from athletics) for an overall count of 62.

Simran was among the star performers as the visually impaired runner snared the 100m gold to add to her 200m top finish.

Both the podium finishes were achieved with Games records in the space of 24 hours and despite the fatigue that she is battling due to limited diet options for the strictly vegetarian 26-year-old.

Armless compound archer Sheetal Devi, who is on course for multiple medals as well, picked up a women's doubles silver with Payal Nag after losing in the finals to China. (PTI)