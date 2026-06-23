Par panel to examine cases of domestic violence and remedies

NEW DELHI, June 23: A key Parliamentary Committee has decided to examine the issues of domestic violence against women, trafficking of women and girls and rehabilitation of victims.

The condition of women inmates in prisons and the working environment and safety and security of women health workers are also among the issues to be taken up by the Committee on Empowerment of Women during 2026-27.

The panel will also study and discuss gender budgeting in ministries and implementation of 'Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act', 2013.

The Committee on Empowerment of Women was constituted for the first time in April 1997 during the 11th Lok Sabha following two identical resolutions moved in both Houses of Parliament for improving the status of women.

The Committee consists of 30 members; 20 nominated by the Speaker from amongst the members of the Lok Sabha and 10 nominated by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha from amongst the members of the Upper House.

The term of the Committee does not exceed one year and it is re-constituted year after year.

The members of the Committee are expected to work together for the empowerment of women, cutting across party affiliations. (PTI)