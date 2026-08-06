Panun Kashmir renews demand for separate UT within Valley

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Panun Kashmir has reiterated its long-standing demand for the creation of a separate Union Territory for displaced Kashmiri Hindus within the Kashmir Valley, asserting that such a constitutional framework is essential for their secure and permanent rehabilitation.

Addressing a press conference here today, the representatives of the organization said the killing of the migrant workers in Kulgam once again underscored the need for a realistic assessment of the security situation in the Valley and called for a comprehensive approach to address the continuing threat posed by terrorism.

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The organization maintained that the prevailing narrative of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir does not fully reflect the security challenges on the ground. It pointed to recurring incidents of targeted attacks, infiltration attempts and prolonged anti-terror operations as indicators that the situation continues to demand sustained vigilance and strategic attention.

Panun Kashmir argued that terrorism in the region cannot be addressed through security measures alone and stressed the need to dismantle the broader ecosystem that enables such activities. It also alleged that external support, along with local networks and radicalization, continues to sustain militant activities in the Union Territory.

The organization cautioned that economic initiatives, including tourism promotion, should not be viewed as substitutes for a comprehensive security strategy. It said public policy must be based on an objective assessment of the prevailing security environment, particularly with regard to the safety of civilians, workers, pilgrims and other visitors to the Valley.

Reiterating its long-standing position, Panun Kashmir said any lasting resolution of the Kashmir issue must ensure the safe, dignified and permanent return of displaced Kashmiri Hindus. It renewed its demand for the establishment of a Union Territory for the community within the Kashmir Valley, as envisaged in its Margdarshan Resolution, stating that such an arrangement would provide constitutional safeguards, strengthen national integration and ensure the long-term security and rehabilitation of displaced families.