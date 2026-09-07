Panic struck Modi Govt registering false FIRs against Rahul Gandhi: Bhardwaj

Excelsior Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, Sept 6: Congress leader and senior advocate Mohinder Bhardwaj today alleged that the BJP-led Government at the Centre was “panicking” over Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s campaign to raise people’s issues and was trying to silence him by registering FIRs.

Addressing a protest demonstration and march by Congress workers of Samba district here, Bhardwaj said the FIR registered by Uttarakhand Police against Gandhi was a “panic reaction” by the Modi Government.

Advertisement

He alleged that Gandhi had been highlighting policy failures of the Government and raising issues concerning youth, women, farmers, students and weaker sections of society.

Bhardwaj demanded immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Union Territory needed a fully democratic set-up accountable to the people.

He alleged that the Union Government was responsible for the administrative problems, corruption and lack of development in J&K.

He also criticised the recent power tariff hike, saying it had added to the financial burden on people already facing economic difficulties.

Raising concerns over Jammu’s economy, Bhardwaj asked why the region was being “starved” of central funds and sought a contingency plan to tackle rising unemployment.

He alleged that the BJP’s elected representatives from Jammu had failed to safeguard the region’s interests and remained silent on growing unemployment.

Bhardwaj also expressed concern over the extension of the train link to Srinagar, claiming that it could affect Jammu’s economy in the absence of proper planning and a contingency plan.

He said Jammu had considerable potential in tourism, industry and horticulture, but alleged that the Government had failed to tap these sectors effectively.