Panel to probe alleged service book tampering, fake salary withdrawals in BMO Darhal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Health and Medical Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a 3-member committee to inquire into alleged tampering of service books and fraudulent withdrawal of salaries in the office of Block Medical Officer (BMO), Darhal.

The committee, headed by Chief Accounts Officer, GMC Rajouri, Liaqet Mehmood, comprises Assistant Director (P&S), GMC Rajouri, Gulzar Hussain, as member and Assistant Accounts Officer, GMC Rajouri, Shafat Ul Rehman, as member secretary.

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As per an order, the panel will scrutinise payroll records, pay bills, vouchers and other financial documents besides verifying the service books of all officers and officials to check entries relating to appointments, promotions, increments, leave and pay fixation.

It will also examine whether the provisions of the J&K Civil Services Regulations, Financial Code and other applicable rules governing pay and allowances were followed.

The committee has been tasked with identifying any irregularities, deviations or unauthorised financial transactions and fixing responsibility wherever lapses, irregularities or embezzlement are established.

It will specifically probe the alleged illegal drawal of salaries of fake employees involving amounts ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 60 lakh and examine the role of Senior Assistant Mohammad Parvaiz and Junior Assistants Tasawar Hussain and Babar Hussain.

The panel will also examine the circumstances and legal justification behind an October 11, 2021 order of the Director Health Services, Jammu, under Rule 31(3) of the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, under which the officials were reinstated and their suspension period was treated as "on duty".

The committee will ascertain whether any departmental inquiry, preliminary verification or formal audit was conducted before the suspension period was treated as duty.

It has been directed to submit a comprehensive report, containing its findings and recommendations, to the Administrative Department within 15 days of issuance of the order.