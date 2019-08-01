Panel to examine Term Loan Scheme for minority entrepreneurs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: The J&K Government has constituted a committee to examine the guidelines of the draft “Term Loan Scheme” for micro and small enterprises belonging to non-minority population of the State for its implementation.

The committee, headed by Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, shall be comprising Administrative Secretaries of Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Social Welfare Department and the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs as the Members while Administrative Secretary Labour & Employment Department shall be its Member Secretary.

The committee shall examine the desirability of implementation of the scheme in respect of non-minority population only and it shall be free to co-opt any officer/expert in its deliberations.