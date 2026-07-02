Panel framed to formulate Master Plans of TDAs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: The Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today constituted a committee for the formulation, supervision, monitoring and vetting of Master Plans of the Tourism Development Authorities (TDAs) across the Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order issued by the J&K General Administration Department (GAD), Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department will be the Chairman of the high-level Vetting Committee. The other members of the committee are- Administrative Secretaries of Housing and Urban Development Department; Forest, Ecology and Environment Deptt; Revenue Department and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department besides, Chief Town Planners Jammu/ Kashmir and Chief Executive Officers of the concerned Tourism Development Authority (Member Secretary).

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The GAD also announced the Steering and Implementation Committee, which shall oversee and supervise the formulation/ revision of the Master Plan for the Tourism Development Authorities under Phase-I, grouped into four clusters.

Patnitop and Bhaderwah Development Authorities have been kept under Cluster A; Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg Development Authorities under Cluster-B; Doodpathri and Kokernag Development Authorities under Cluster C while Poonch, Rajouri and Kishtwar Development Authorities under Cluster-D.

While referring to the composition of the Committee, the GAD order said that Special Secretary to the Govt, Tourism Department will be the Chairman of this Committee while Under Secretary (Tourism Deptt) as Member Secretary.

The other members of the panel are- Director Finance/ Financial Advisor of Tourism Deptt; Addl Secy Tourism Deptt; CEO of the concerned Development Authority; Chief Town Planners Jammu/ Kashmir (concerned) or their authorized representatives; Dy Director Planning, Tourism Deptt and Assistant Law Officer of the Tourism Department.

The Committees shall meet as and when required and may co-opt any officer, consultant or technical expert from any Department/ Agency as a special invitee for effective discharge of their functions, the order said.