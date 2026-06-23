Pandit Abhay Sopori Gives Scintillating Performance On World Santoor Day
Pandit Abhay Soporigave scintillating performance on World Santoor Day organized by Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts in N Delhi. The programme marked the Birth Anniversary of the ‘Saint of Santoor’ and the ‘King of Strings’, the...
Pandit Abhay Soporigave scintillating performance on World Santoor Day organized by Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts in N Delhi. The programme marked the Birth Anniversary of the ‘Saint of Santoor’ and the ‘King of Strings’, the great Saint Music Legend late Pt. Bhajan Sopori, celebrating his enduring legacy and his continued relevance in the contemporary times.
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