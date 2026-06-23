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Home / Videos / Pandit Abhay Sopori Gives Scintillating Performance On World Santoor Day

Pandit Abhay Sopori Gives Scintillating Performance On World Santoor Day

  Pandit Abhay Soporigave scintillating performance on World Santoor Day organized by Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts in N Delhi. The programme marked the Birth Anniversary of the ‘Saint of Santoor’ and the ‘King of Strings’, the...

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Daily Excelsior
07:26 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Pandit Abhay Soporigave scintillating performance on World Santoor Day organized by Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts in N Delhi. The programme marked the Birth Anniversary of the ‘Saint of Santoor’ and the ‘King of Strings’, the great Saint Music Legend late Pt. Bhajan Sopori, celebrating his enduring legacy and his continued relevance in the contemporary times.

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