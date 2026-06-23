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Home / Videos / Panchayati Raj Institutions Should Be Key Partners in Governance, Says LG

Panchayati Raj Institutions Should Be Key Partners in Governance, Says LG

  J&K LG said Panchayati Raj Institutions should be strongest Voice and Biggest Stakeholders in Governance if India is to become a developed nation. He said this in his address at “Seva Se Samriddhi- Panchayat-led Service Delivery” workshop organized...

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Daily Excelsior
06:51 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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J&K LG said Panchayati Raj Institutions should be strongest Voice and Biggest Stakeholders in Governance if India is to become a developed nation. He said this in his address at “Seva Se Samriddhi- Panchayat-led Service Delivery” workshop organized by ministry of Panchayati Raj in Srinagar.

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