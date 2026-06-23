Panchayati Raj Institutions Should Be Key Partners in Governance, Says LG
J&K LG said Panchayati Raj Institutions should be strongest Voice and Biggest Stakeholders in Governance if India is to become a developed nation. He said this in his address at “Seva Se Samriddhi- Panchayat-led Service Delivery” workshop organized...
J&K LG said Panchayati Raj Institutions should be strongest Voice and Biggest Stakeholders in Governance if India is to become a developed nation. He said this in his address at “Seva Se Samriddhi- Panchayat-led Service Delivery” workshop organized by ministry of Panchayati Raj in Srinagar.
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