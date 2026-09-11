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Panchayat Secretary suspended

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 10: A Panchayat Secretary in district Doda has been placed under suspension following a viral video clip on social media platforms regarding alleged corruption. According to an order in this regard, issued by Director Rural Development...

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Daily Excelsior
04:12 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: A Panchayat Secretary in district Doda has been placed under suspension following a viral video clip on social media platforms regarding alleged corruption.

According to an order in this regard, issued by Director Rural Development Department, Chanchal Singh, Panchayat Secretary, Block Jakyas, District Doda, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, till pending inquiry.

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Further, Neeraj Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kishtwar, has been appointed as Inquiry Officer, who will conduct an in-depth inquiry in to the matter and furnish factual findings/detailed inquiry report along with specific recommendations to the office within 15 days.

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