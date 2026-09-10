Doda, Sept 10: The Directorate of Rural Development Department, Jammu, has placed a Panchayat Secretary posted in Block Jakayas of District Doda under suspension following a viral video circulating on social media in connection with alleged corruption.

As per an official order issued by the Directorate of Rural Development Department, Sh. Chanchal Singh, Panchayat Secretary, Block Jakayas, District Doda, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect pending an inquiry into the matter.

During the period of suspension, Singh has been attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner Development, Udhampur, as per the order.

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The department has also appointed Sh. Neeraj Sharma, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kishtwar, as the Inquiry Officer to conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations.

The Inquiry Officer has been directed to examine the matter, furnish detailed findings and submit the inquiry report along with specific recommendations within 15 days.

The order has been forwarded to senior officials, including the Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, the District Development Commissioner Doda, Assistant Commissioner Development Doda/Udhampur and other concerned officers for information and necessary action.