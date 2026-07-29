Panchayat secretaries protest, condemn assault on colleague

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 28: All Jammu & Kashmir Panchayat Secretaries Association, district Kathua, led by district president, Roshan Lal Sharma, held a strong protest here today against the assault on their colleague.

Later they called on the Assistant Commissioner, Development (ACD), Kathua, and strongly condemned the recent assault on Panchayat Secretary, Parminder Singh during a PMAY verification exercise at Panchayat Buddhi, block Barnoti.

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The Association submitted a written representation to the ACD, stating that Panchayat Secretaries carried out the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) survey and beneficiary verification strictly in accordance with the Government's prescribed guidelines. It expressed concern that Panchayat Secretaries are being unfairly blamed and subjected to false allegations despite performing their assigned duties with honesty and transparency.

The Association informed the ACD that a Gram Sabha was convened at Panchayat Buddhi on July 27 for the verification of PMAY beneficiaries. During the proceedings, a group of individuals allegedly resorted to physical assault and misbehaviour with Panchayat Secretary Parminder Singh. The Association described the incident as highly unfortunate and demanded strict legal action against those responsible.

The delegation further requested that if there are any doubts regarding the PMAY survey or verification process, the exercise should be conducted by an independent department or committee to ensure complete transparency and fairness. The Association maintained that Panchayat Secretaries have only implemented Government directions and should not be held responsible for disputes arising during the verification process.

The Association also urged the administration to ensure the safety and security of Panchayat Secretaries while discharging their official duties and to take effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The delegation included Lukhinder Singh (JKUT Executive Member), Akhil Sangra (province organiser), Sumit Sundan (province advisor), Sumit Kumar (district general secretary), Devinder Khajuria, Karan Gupta, Raj Kumar, Vicky Khajuria, Bhandhana, Jyoti, Shivani, Kalyan Singh, Akhil, Nandi, Monika, Sahil, Ajay, and other members of the Association.