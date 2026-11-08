Panchari-Mongri-Bhamag-Reasi road most neglected by PMGSY

* Locals demand immediate repair

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 7: Locals residents from remote Mongri in Panchari and Bhamag area of Reasi have projected the worst condition of their road maintained by PMGSY and urged the Lt Governor of the JKUT, Manoj Sinha and the Dy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Chohdhary, who holds the charge of PW)R&B) Department to intervene personally into this urgent matter.

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This nearly 67 kms road from Mongri (Panchari) to Reasi via Gori Mitti Pass, Kothri, Ladda, Tote and Dangakote , which falls mostly in remote Bhamag area, is currently worst neglected by the authorities at the helm of affairs. While, according to locals, the road has not been repaired by the concerned authorities in the PWD for the last several years, its condition further deteriorated during last rainy reason. Till date, after Monsoon season, no maintenance work has been initiated on this road which is life line of over 35000-40,000 population of Bhamag area.

Former BDC Chairman, Ashok Thakur from Reasi said that road is broken at many places. It is Kucha and narrow at several points. Large potholes have emerged all over the road. The public transport operators avoid to ply their vehicles due tom worst condition of this road. Despite repeated requests to the concerned authorities and the District Administration no improvement has been witnessed, he asserted.

Sarpanch Ladda, Des Raj when contacted said that from Mongri (Pancheri) to Kothri (Bhamag) the area falls in Udhampur Constituency. The issue was taken up with the MLA Pawan Gupta and District Administration Udhampur besides the PMGSY officials concerned several times. He said after further damages during rainy season in July- August, the road was not repaired. Only the land slides using JCB were cleared. Even the PMGSY authorities failed to fill up large potholes created on the road with earth and stones.

Another Sarpanch Laldeep Singh from Tote village said that for the last several years, no black-topping work has been taken up on this most neglected Bhamag road. A senior official or public representative hardly visits this area. Entire road has turned accident prone. Culverts are broken, and bridges/Pullis damaged. Road has turned narrow at many places due to landslides. Protection/ retaining walls of the road at many places need urgent repair. It has partially caved in at several points. If any mishap takes place on this road, concerned PMGSY/ PW(R&B) Department officials will be responsible for their neglect and callous attitude.

Executive Engineer, PMGSY, Reasi, Amit Abrol when contacted said that some funds (242 lakhs) have been released by the department for the maintenance/black topping of nearly 19 kms roads from Gran Morh ( Reasi) to Bhamag. This road hardly upto Dangakote will be black topped. However, the Division will try to fill up gaps/ potholes with earth/ gravel etc. At least 3-4 small bridges area needed to be constructed on this road. He claimed that road will be improved within one month.