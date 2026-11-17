NEW DELHI, Nov 17: Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday noting that all 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries.

The missile attack happened on November 16.

In a social media post on X, Sonowal said "all 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries. (Agencies)