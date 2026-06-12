ISLAMABAD, June 12: Pakistan's first Hangor-class submarine built under an agreement with China arrived at Karachi Port, marking a significant milestone in the Navy's modernisation, according to a statement.

Upon arrival at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard, a reception ceremony was held and Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Abdul Munib attended as the chief guest.

According to a statement by the Pakistan Navy, the submarine on arrival was accorded a traditional naval welcome attended by Pakistan Navy officers and personnel, as well as family members of the crew.

"Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy presented a ceremonial salute to the incoming submarine and its crew, accompanied by a fly-past by PN Z9EC helicopters," said the navy.

The submarine was built in China under an agreement signed in 2015 for eight Hangor-class diesel-electric attack submarines.

The initial four submarines are being built in China by the China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Company (CSIC), while the other four are undergoing construction and assembly in Pakistan at the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) via a transfer-of-technology.

The word 'Hangor' comes from Bengali meaning 'shark', honouring the pre-1971 traditions when Bangladesh was part of Pakistan. The original Hangor was a French-built Daphne-class submarine, a series of attack submarines in the Pakistan Navy.

The modern Hangor class vessels are highly advanced, stealth-capable attack submarines. (PTI)