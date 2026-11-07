ISLAMABAD, Nov 7: Pakistan's trade deficit increased 16 per cent to nearly USD 15 billion during the first four months of this fiscal year after imports hit USD 26 billion amid continued sluggish export growth, according to a media report on Saturday.

The gap between imports and exports widened to USD 14.6 billion during July to October, USD 2 billion or 16 per cent more than the same period last year, The Express Tribune quotedÂ the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) as saying on Friday.

Official data showed imports jumped to USD 26 billion in the first four months, higher by USD 2.9 billion or 12.5 per cent. For the current fiscal year, the central bank has projected imports rising to USD 71 billion on the back of higher energy import bills.

The PBS said cumulative exports during July to October increased to USD 11.4 billion, a rise of just USD 890 million or 8.5 per cent over the same period last year.

The government has tried everything in its toolkit to lift exports to a level that reduces dependence on foreign creditors, it said.

For this fiscal year, it has retained PKR 88 billion in subsidies in the budget to provide cheaper loans, mostly to large exporters. Exports have traditionally remained in the vicinity of USD 2.5 billion to USD 3 billion a month, and even a devaluation of PKR 100 against a dollar could not give them a major boost.

The Pakistani rupee appreciated by one paisa to PKR 276.66 to a dollar on Friday, according to the central bank.

The government has now projected goods exports of USD 34 billion this fiscal year, against USD 30.8 billion last year. At this pace, it would miss its 2029 target of USD 60 billion.

The factors behind the peak deficit remained unchanged: a surge in imports averaging USD 6.5 billion a month and sluggish exports averaging USD 2.8 billion a month.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal had said earlier that taking exports to USD 60 billion was a prerequisite to avoiding any future IMF programme. (PTI)