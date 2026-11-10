LAHORE, Nov 10: For the first time, Pakistan's Punjab government on Tuesday questioned the participation of the Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-linked political party in a parliamentary bypoll.

The Maryam Nawaz-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) government and Saeed's Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) exchanged barbs on Tuesday over the bypoll in the NA-77 Gujranwala, with the ruling party questioning how a banned group could contest elections.

PML-N's Rashid Bashir Virk secured over 43,000 votes and defeated

PMML candidate Muhammad Ibrahim Gujjar, who received 30,000 votes.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari criticised the PMML, questioning, "How can organisations declared proscribed by the state change their names and openly participate in political activities?"

Bokhari termed the participation of PMML in politics a major challenge to the state. "We urge the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of how organisations supported by terrorists can openly engage in political activities?" she questioned.

"The narrative of violence and terrorism has lost, while the narrative of public service and performance has prevailed," she added.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam said that all the major rival groups in Gujranwala, including the banned organisations and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), contested the election under a new name against PML-N.

"Yet, despite joining hands, they suffered a humiliating defeat," she added.

On the other hand, the PMML rejected the by-poll result, alleging widespread rigging and violations of the election code of conduct.

Interestingly, the PMML earlier enjoyed "official patronage" as Minister of State for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry visited its office in Faisalabad and appreciated its work. Similarly, Pakistan's Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan also praised Saeed in a public rally.

During the four-day conflict between Pakistan and India in May 2025, the senior officers of the Punjab government attended funerals of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa members killed in the Indian attack on terror camps. (PTI)