Lt General Bhopinder Singh (Retd)

bhopinder593@gmail.com

Wars have a way of punishing those who mistake geography for insulation. As the United States and Iran remain locked in an increasingly entrenched conflict, the contours of a wider regional deadlock are beginning to resemble the protracted Russia–Ukraine war i.e., less a campaign with a decisive end than a grinding contest of endurance. In such a conflict, neutrality is seldom a permanent refuge. Pakistan may soon discover that truth the hard way.

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Islamabad has thus far attempted to position itself as a mediator rather than a participant. Its calls for restraint, offers to facilitate dialogue, and careful diplomatic balancing between Tehran, Washington, and the Arab Gulf states reflect a familiar foreign policy instinct: avoid choosing sides until circumstances make neutrality untenable. That strategy has served Pakistan reasonably well in previous regional crises. But this war presents a different set of pressures.

Iran has already signaled that states hosting or supporting the American military presence would not remain insulated from the consequences of war. The Arab monarchies like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan etc. occupy prominent positions within Tehran's strategic calculations because of their close security relationships with Washington. Whether through direct military action, proxy attacks, cyber operations, or economic disruption, Iran's objective would be to increase the costs borne by America's regional partners, thereby forcing Washington to reconsider the price of prolonged confrontation.

Curiously absent from this equation has been Pakistan. The omission is notable. Pakistan shares a border of over 900 kilometres with Iran, possesses one of the largest armed forces in the Islamic world, and has, in recent years, expanded strategic engagement with the United States while simultaneously maintaining deep and longstanding defence ties with Saudi Arabia. Geography alone should have made Pakistan a significant variable in Tehran's strategic planning.

Yet Iran has, so far, appeared reluctant to antagonize Islamabad. The reasons are understandable. Pakistan is not merely another American partner; it is a neighbouring nuclear power whose cooperation remains important for border security, trade, and the containment of militant activity in the shared Baloch frontier. Opening another active front against such a neighbour would carry considerable military and political costs. That restraint, however, rests on one crucial assumption i.e., that Pakistan remains genuinely neutral.

Recent developments suggest that assumption is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain. Saudi Arabia's announcement of a new multinational maritime security coalition marks a potentially significant turning point. At least fourteen countries including Pakistan, Egypt and Türkiye have endorsed a joint statement supporting the initiative, which aims to strengthen maritime security across the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the strategically vital Bab al-Mandeb Strait. While officially framed as a defensive arrangement to secure international shipping, the coalition has emerged against the backdrop of escalating Iranian pressure in regional waterways.

Its timing is hardly coincidental. The initiative follows the announcement by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement of a blockade targeting Saudi ports, a move widely interpreted as an extension of Tehran's broader strategy of leveraging maritime chokepoints. With the Strait of Hormuz already under severe disruption, pressure in the Bab al-Mandeb creates the prospect of simultaneous threats to two of the world's most critical energy and commercial arteries. The coalition is therefore as much a strategic response to Iran's expanding maritime pressure campaign as it is a mechanism for safeguarding global trade.

For Pakistan, participation in such an arrangement fundamentally alters perceptions. Even if Islamabad insists its role is limited to ensuring freedom of navigation. Tehran is unlikely to distinguish neatly between defensive maritime cooperation and strategic alignment. From Iran's perspective, any coalition that seeks to neutralize pressure tactics employed by its regional partners effectively weakens one of its principal instruments of coercion.

This is how neutrality begins to erode—not through declarations of war, but through incremental commitments that gradually redefine a state's strategic position. The closer the conflict moves toward strategic stalemate, the greater the pressure on America's regional allies to consolidate their security arrangements. Saudi Arabia, in particular, has long enjoyed exceptionally close military cooperation with Pakistan. Pakistani officers have trained Saudi forces, military cooperation has persisted across decades, and successive governments in Islamabad have regarded the Kingdom's security as closely intertwined with their own broader regional interests.

As hostilities drag on, requests for more tangible Pakistani support are likely to become increasingly difficult to resist. Even absent a formal combat deployment, intelligence sharing, maritime patrols, naval coordination, air defence cooperation, or force deployments intended to reassure Gulf partners would all erode Islamabad's carefully maintained image of neutrality. Membership in the new maritime coalition may not represent direct military intervention, but it undoubtedly moves Pakistan one step closer to the strategic camp opposing Iran.

Diplomacy often fails not because governments abandon it, but because circumstances make it politically irrelevant. Pakistan's efforts to promote dialogue could quickly be forgotten if strategic realities compel it to stand visibly alongside its Gulf partners. Once that threshold is crossed, Tehran's perception of Pakistan would inevitably change.

Iranian retaliation need not resemble conventional invasion. Indeed, such an option would be strategically unwise given Pakistan's military capabilities and the risks of widening the conflict further. More plausible would be calibrated pressure: intensified activity along the border, cyber operations, covert disruption, proxy violence, or selective strikes against assets deemed to support coalition operations. Such measures would impose costs while avoiding outright war.

Nor should sectarian dynamics be dismissed entirely. Although interstate relations are ultimately governed by national interests rather than theology, the longstanding Sunni-Shia divide has consistently shaped perceptions across the region. Pakistan's overwhelmingly Sunni demographic composition, coupled with its historically close relationship with Saudi Arabia, has often generated suspicion among hardline elements within Iran's strategic establishment. While neither state has allowed sectarianism to define bilateral policy, periods of regional instability tend to amplify ideological narratives that would otherwise remain secondary.

None of this suggests that conflict between Pakistan and Iran is inevitable. Both Governments possess compelling reasons to avoid direct confrontation. Islamabad cannot afford another hostile frontier amid its domestic economic and security challenges. Tehran, likewise, gains little from provoking a nuclear-armed neighbour unless Pakistan's involvement materially alters the military balance against it.

But wars are not governed solely by preferences. They are driven by cumulative pressures, alliance commitments, miscalculations, and the gradual erosion of diplomatic space. Countries that begin as mediators frequently find themselves recast as participants - not because they sought war, but because neutrality eventually became incompatible with their strategic obligations.

Pakistan's greatest diplomatic achievement in this conflict may well be its neutrality. Its greatest challenge will be preserving it. The new maritime coalition underscores a larger strategic reality: in modern conflict, alignment is no longer measured solely by troop deployments. Control of sea lanes, protection of energy routes, intelligence-sharing arrangements and coordinated deterrence have become equally consequential indicators of where states stand. By signing onto a coalition designed to blunt Iranian maritime pressure, Pakistan has taken a step that may appear defensive in Islamabad but could be interpreted very differently in Tehran.

If the war settles into a prolonged regional stalemate, Pakistan's balancing act may no longer be sustainable. And if Islamabad ultimately finds itself compelled to stand more openly with the Gulf states, Tehran's strategic map will almost certainly have to be redrawn. The most dangerous new front in the Middle East may not emerge from the Persian Gulf. It may emerge quietly along a mountainous border that, until now, both Islamabad and Tehran have had every reason to keep calm.

(The author is former Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands & Puducherry)