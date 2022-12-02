Pakistan’s head of mission in Kabul survives as gunmen attack embassy

Islamabad, Dec 2: The head of Pakistan’s mission in Kabul survived an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul on Friday, drawing immediate condemnation and a demand for a probe from Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani was targeted by unidentified gunmen while he was taking a walk in the embassy compound, but he was saved by the security guard deployed for his protection, sources told Geo News.

A security guard was “critically injured” in the attack while protecting the mission head.

The head of mission and other officials are being called back to Pakistan temporarily, the sources said.

When the incident happened, there was no activity in the Pakistani Embassy due to weekly off.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the “dastardly assassination attempt” and demanded a probe.

“I demand immediate investigation and action against the perpetrators of this heinous act,” the prime minister tweeted.

He further said: “Salute to the brave security guard, who took a bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of a security guard.”

Nizamani had taken charge as head of mission in Kabul on November 4.

The attack came just days after Minister of State Hina Rabani Khar paid a visit to Kabul and held talks with the top officials. (Agencies)