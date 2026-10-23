ISLAMABAD, Oct 23: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Turkiye on Friday to attend a key meeting of select regional and European counterparts, as Islamabad and Ankara deepen cooperation through emerging diplomatic and defence groupings.

Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, will participate in the R4 and R4+ ministerial meetings during his one-day official visit, according to Pakistan's Foreign Office.

R4 is a forum comprising Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye, which meets to discuss regional issues, whereas the R4+ consists of the four countries alongside France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Friday's meeting marks the first time the four countries are meeting as a group with foreign ministers from key European nations, with regional security issues expected to figure prominently in the discussions.

The growing cooperation comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, including renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis, and concerns over a possible fresh confrontation between the United States and Iran.

Dar is also scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

Pakistan and Turkiye are also members of two other emerging groupings focused on defence cooperation.

On Wednesday, the two countries, alongside Qatar and Indonesia, signed the Badr Memorandum of Understanding in Doha to bolster defence cooperation and strengthen their defensive capabilities.

The Badr pact came months after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in August. Under that agreement, an attack against one of the three countries would be treated as an attack against all of them. (PTI)