Pakistani Prisoner Dies By Suspected Suicide In Jammu Jail

Jammu, Oct 4: A 36-year-old Pakistani undertrial prisoner died of suspected suicide at the high-security Central Jail here on Sunday, officials said.

Shahid Imran, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, was arrested along the International Border in the Makwal sector of Jammu in October 2024 and lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail, they said.

The prisoner who was suffering from a mental disorder was found unconscious in his cell, following which a preliminary inquiry suggested that he had attempted suicide, officials said.

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He was immediately shifted to Government Medical College hospital in Jammu, where doctors declared him dead.

Hospital sources said the deceased had a ligature mark around his neck. The body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem, officials said. (Agencies)