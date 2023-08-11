Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead Along IB In Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Aug 11: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the international border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Friday, a Border Security Force official said.

He said troops noticed suspicious movement by a man near Thekalan village in the morning.

The troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued to move. The BSF personnel opened fire, killing the man on the spot, the official added. (Agencies)