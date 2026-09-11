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Home / Latest News / Pakistani Intruder Arrested Near International Border In J&K's Kathua

Pakistani Intruder Arrested Near International Border In J&K's Kathua

JAMMU, Sep 11 : A Pakistani intruder was arrested by security forces in a forward area along the International Border in Kathua district on Friday, officials said. They said the intruder was caught near the fencing in the Bobiya area...

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Daily Excelsior
04:37 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sep 11 : A Pakistani intruder was arrested by security forces in a forward area along the International Border in Kathua district on Friday, officials said.

They said the intruder was caught near the fencing in the Bobiya area of Hiranagar sector.

According to reliable sources, the arrested person is a Pakistani national aged around 60-65 years.

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Sources said the intruder was taken into custody for questioning, while further details regarding his identity, circumstances of border crossing and the purpose of his presence in the area are awaited.

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