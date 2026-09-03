Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Along IB In Jammu’s Kanachak

Jammu, Sep 3: A Pakistani intruder was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in the Kanachak sector of Jammu on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officials said the intruder was apprehended by personnel of 44 BSF Battalion near Border Out Post (BOP) Sohan in morning hours.

He said following the apprehension, the man was taken into BSF custody, while senior officiala also reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

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Pertainly, the apprehended person is presently being questioned to ascertain his identity, purpose of entry and other relevant details, officials said. (KNO)