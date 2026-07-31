Jammu, July 31: A suspected Pakistani drone was recovered by Army troops after it was brought down during an operation in Chakla village of Khour area in Jammu district on Friday, officials said.

Official sources said that the suspected drone was spotted hovering over Chakla village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Police Station Khour.

On noticing the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), troops of Gorkha Rifles (GR) opened fire, forcing the drone to come down.

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The drone was successfully recovered by the Army, and the area has been secured for further examination.

Security agencies have launched an investigation to ascertain the origin, purpose and technical details of the recovered drone. (JKNS)