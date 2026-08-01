Pakistan witnessed over 3,000 terror incidents this year: Army

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 : Over 3,000 terrorism-related incidents took place in Pakistan this year, resulting in the deaths of 800 people, including security personnel, a top army general said on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also said that 2,084 terrorists were killed during the period.

"As many as 3,145 terrorism incidents occurred in Pakistan in 2026 -- 1,971 were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,148 from Balochistan and 26 from other parts of the country," he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

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During the period under review, an average of 10 terrorists were killed every day, which is the highest ratio ever, he said.

He said 819 Pakistanis, including 303 army personnel and 194 law enforcers from police and civil armed forces, were killed in these attacks.

Chaudhry said as many as 40,348 intelligence-based operations had been conducted this year, with 31,000 of them taking place in Balochistan.

He said 28 incidents of suicide bombing took place this year, mostly by Afghan nationals and the people associated with their security forces.

Talking about the perception that the situation in Balochistan has worsened, Chaudhry said, "deliberate attempts are being made to create a perception that the situation in Balochistan is deteriorating."

"The fundamental issue in the province was elitism and tribal Sardari system with desire to maintain the status quo. The elites and sardars are a part of it. This status quo has persisted since 1947 under which a poor man's child could not get education and progress," he said.

On the issue of the military's earlier stance that it wants to make the country 'hard state', he said: "Are we a hard state? Unfortunately, not… a hard state is one where the constitution and law are the same for everyone. That is what a hard state is. It does not mean a military-run state, it does not mean an armed forces-dominated state."

Chaudhry said the people in Balochistan who do not want the status quo to change are the prime movers of terrorism because they are afraid that the times are changing.

"They commit terrorism, they talk about terrorism and say that Balochistan is getting out of hand. Then they expect that we talk to them, appease them. No, we will not. We will talk with the actual stakeholders, who are the people of Balochistan," he said.

Commenting on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's remarks about the need for new administrative units in Pakistan, he said, "We have been saying this earlier also as a primary stakeholder in security that good governance is essential for the security and stability of Pakistan."

Slamming the Afghan Taliban regime, the military spokesperson said the business of the regime in Kabul is terrorism, and through terrorism they sustain their economy, state and even diplomacy.

"Even the Afghan regime's diplomacy is centred on terrorism. What is common between India and Afghanistan, except their DNA? The only thing common is terrorism," he alleged, without providing any evidence in support of his allegations. (PTI)