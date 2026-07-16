Pakistan urges US, Iran to end hostilities,  resume talks amid renewed strikes

ISLAMABAD, July 16: Pakistan on Thursday urged the US and Iran to end hostilities and resume negotiations, as renewed military strikes between the two sides threatened to derail their interim peace arrangement and further destabilise the region.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi acknowledged the challenges facing the interim peace deal.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed last month, had led to the launch of technical-level talks aimed at reaching a permanent peace agreement within 60 days.

However, the process stalled after the US and Iran resumed attacks last week.

Andrabi said as hostilities have continued over the past week, "Pakistan reiterates its call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that would further undermine peace and stability".

"Pakistan will continue to encourage all sides to end violence and resume technical-level talks in accordance. We hope all parties will remain committed to the path of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving their outstanding issues," he said.

Reiterating Islamabad's position, Andrabi said that there was no alternative to sustained engagement, dialogue, and diplomacy in pursuit of lasting peace, stability, and progress.

The latest round of attacks came after the US expanded its military strikes on Iran, while Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

The renewed hostilities have cast uncertainty over the interim agreement reached last month to pave the way for a permanent settlement.

Andrabi said all conflicts and disputes should be resolved through dialogue.

The Islamabad MoU, he said, remained an enduring framework for promoting peace, mutual respect and shared prosperity.

The spokesperson also underscored the importance of ensuring the continued safety, security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Many countries, particularly those in the Global South, are being adversely affected by the situation in the Strait of Hormuz," Andrabi said.

As the US-Iran tension continues to rile up, the global oil prices began to soar, causing concern everywhere, including Pakistan, which is a major oil importer. (PTI)