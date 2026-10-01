Pakistan says killed 22 terrorists  in airstrikes in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1: Pakistan on Thursday said it killed at least 22 terrorists in airstrikes in Afghanistan as part of a campaign to eliminate militants' hideouts across the border.

Afghanistan's Taliban government, meanwhile, said that Pakistani strikes killed nine Afghan civilians, including women and children, and injured 11 others.

This comes amid a sharp escalation in already strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the two sides trading allegations over militant sanctuaries, cross-border attacks, airstrikes and border incursions.

Pakistan's information ministry, in a statement, said that the country's security forces conducted "well-planned and calibrated aerial strikes" against the hideouts and safe havens of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), killing multiple terrorists.

It said that "selective targeting" of terrorist camps and hideouts at two locations in Afghanistan was carried out based on credible intelligence with "precision and accuracy".

"Targets were destroyed with precision and initial reports suggest killing of twenty-two terrorists," it said.

The statement added that large quantities of weapons and ammunition stored at these hideouts were also destroyed.

The ministry said Pakistan has always strived for the maintenance of peace and stability in the region. However, "the safety and security of our citizens remains our foremost priority".

It alleged that Afghanistan continues to remain a hub of terrorism and the threat to Pakistan emanates from there.

"In this context, our action precisely targeted the terrorist hubs. Maximum precautions were taken, and it was ensured that no collateral damage occurs," it said.

The statement also said that Pakistan's counter terrorism campaign, Ghazab lil Haq, will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, in a social media post on Thursday, said nine Afghan civilians, including women and children, were killed in the strikes, 11 others injured and three homes destroyed.

He said the strikes were conducted in Chugam, Shultan district of Kunar province, and Safar, Garmser district of Helmand province.

"We condemn this act as an aggression and crime in violation of all accepted principles," he said.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Taliban administration in Kabul of allowing the TTP and allied militant groups to use Afghan territory to plan and carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban has rejected Pakistan's allegations that it allows its territory to be used for attacks against neighbouring countries. (PTI)