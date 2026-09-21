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Home / International / Pakistan says airstrikes target militant hideouts  in Afghanistan, killing 28. Kabul says 3 killed

Pakistan says airstrikes target militant hideouts  in Afghanistan, killing 28. Kabul says 3 killed

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21: Pakistani jet fighters carried out airstrikes Monday on what security officials described as suspected militant hideouts in eastern Afghanistan, and claimed 28 of them were killed. Authorities in Kabul said at least three people were killed. The...

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Daily Excelsior
01:13 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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ISLAMABAD, Sept 21: Pakistani jet fighters carried out airstrikes Monday on what security officials described as suspected militant hideouts in eastern Afghanistan, and claimed 28 of them were killed.
Authorities in Kabul said at least three people were killed.
The strikes near the frontier between the two countries marked a renewed escalation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, raising the prospect of further cross-border hostilities and threatening to complicate efforts by regional countries including China to mediate between Islamabad and Kabul.
They came after Pakistan warned it could target militants inside Afghanistan following two deadly attacks in recent days on its security forces near the border. (AP)
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