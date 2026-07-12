Pakistan, Saudi Arabia express concern  over escalation in conflict in West Asia

ISLAMABAD, July 12: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have expressed concern over escalation in conflict in West Asia and said that the recent clashes between the US and Iran threaten regional peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone conversation on Saturday a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate talks with the leaders of Iran and Qatar in an effort to revive the stalled US-Iran negotiations.

The talks were being held as efforts picked up pace to mend the broken peace bridge between the warring sides after the recent escalation and attacks on the rival targets, officials said.

The US and Iran signed the Islamabad MoU on June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators.

According to the Foreign Office (FO) here, the two Foreign Ministers "exchanged views on the recent developments in the region and expressed deep concern over the escalations despite the signing of the Islamabad MoU between the United States and Iran in June 2026."

They agreed that the renewed conflict serves no one's interest and undermines efforts toward regional peace and stability, the FO said in its statement.

The Saudi foreign minister shared the Kingdom's perspective on the ongoing diplomatic efforts and emphasised the importance of de-escalation and continued dialogue.

Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister, reaffirmed Pakistan's call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and allow mediation efforts the necessary time and space to achieve a peaceful and meaningful outcome.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

Separately, Dar held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Maldives Iruthisham Adam and congratulated her on the forthcoming 61st Anniversary of the Maldives' Independence.

Foreign Minister Adam appreciated Pakistan's role in mediating the Iran-US conflict, the FO said.

While reaffirming their shared commitment to further strengthening the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the Maldives, the two leaders agreed to remain in close contact, according to the FO. (PTI)