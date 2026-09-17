Pakistan requests AHF to shift its ACT hockey matches from India to neutral venue

LAHORE, Sept 16:

Pakistan on Wednesday asked the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its Asian Champions Trophy matches to a neutral venue, citing a "sensitive bilateral situation" with host India.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said it wanted a neutral venue to ensure the country's uninterrupted and full participation in the men's continental tournament, to be held in Punjab's Mohali and Jalandhar from October 27 to November 5.

Advertisement

Interim PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that he requested to entirely shift the tournament or Pakistan's all matches to a neutral venue.

"The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials," Wani said in the statement.

He further said Pakistan remains fully committed to the Asian Champions Trophy and the promotion of hockey globally.

"We are ready to take on India as well as all FIH member nations on the field and remain committed to the principle of keeping sport free from politics," Wani said. (PTI)