ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 : Pakistan on Wednesday rejected India's remarks about the deadly airstrikes in Afghanistan, claiming that it had targeted "terrorist infrastructure".

Pakistan claimed to have killed more than two dozen militants in strikes in Afghanistan on June 29, after accusing the rebels based in Afghanistan of several attacks inside Pakistan.

India on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan's air strikes on Afghan territory in which several civilians were killed, calling them a "blatant act of aggression" and a "direct threat" to regional peace and stability.

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"It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Monday.

In response to media queries on India's comments, Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi said, "Pakistan rejects the baseless statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Pakistan's legitimate, targeted and proportionate actions against terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan."

He also accused India of "actively aiding and sponsoring terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan." He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his allegations.

Pakistan will continue to take all appropriate measures to uphold the safety and security of its citizens in accordance with international law, the FO said. (PTI)