Pakistan PM orders fast-tracking of  development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed officials to accelerate ongoing federal development projects in the controversial Gilgit-Baltistan region and ensure timely release of funds.

Sharif issued the directions while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday to review the progress of development projects in the region bordering China. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Amjad Hussain also attended the meeting.

The development assumes significance for India as Gilgit-Baltistan is illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan. The region is also a key component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India has consistently opposed the CPEC projects passing through territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation, citing concerns over its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to state-run broadcaster Radio Pakistan, Sharif directed the authorities to remove all bottlenecks hindering development projects on a priority basis and ensure effective coordination among the relevant institutions to expedite implementation.

The meeting also reviewed progress on hydropower, infrastructure and solar energy projects in Gilgit-Baltistan. The prime minister directed the earliest possible completion of the 100-megawatt solar power project initiated by the federal government for the region.

The meeting also discussed the completion of the China-funded Naltar power project and the installation of digital infrastructure in the region.

The prime minister called for regular monitoring of development projects, particularly those related to the energy sector.

A report of a committee constituted in July on the prime minister's directives was also presented at the meeting. It reviewed the status of ongoing federal development projects, hurdles in their implementation and measures needed to ensure their timely completion.

Sharif is likely to visit Gilgit-Baltistan on November 1, the state-run broadcaster reported.

Gilgit-Baltistan, located in northern Pakistan, holds strategic importance because of its geographical proximity to China and its position along the route of the CPEC, a flagship infrastructure and connectivity initiative linking China's Xinjiang region with Pakistan's Gwadar port.

India maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including the so-called Gilgit-Baltistan, are integral and inalienable parts of the country.

New Delhi has repeatedly called upon Islamabad to vacate all territories under its illegal occupation. (PTI)