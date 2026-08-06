Pakistan-origin dry dates, routed through UAE, seized at Kandla port

AHMEDABAD, Aug 5 : The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 364 tonnes of Pakistan-origin dry dates worth around Rs 3 crore at Gujarat's Kandla port, foiling an attempt to import the consignment by declaring its origin as the UAE.

Following intelligence inputs, DRI officers intercepted 13 containers of dry dates under the Customs Act, 1962, an official release stated.

Probe found that the consignment was first sent to Dubai from Pakistan. It was then loaded in different containers before being exported to India in an attempt to get around the prohibition on import of goods from Pakistan into the country, the DRI said.

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The action comes days after the DRI seized 14 tonnes of Pakistan-origin guggul resin valued at about Rs 1.4 crore, imported through Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu. The consignment had been declared as natural resin originating from Somalia and routed through Dubai, the agency said.

Pakistan-origin guggul resin, a species endemic to the arid regions of India and Pakistan, is listed in Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). It is also categorised as "Critically Endangered" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Two persons were arrested in connection with that case, the DRI said.

Under the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023, amended through a Directorate General of Foreign Trade notification issued on May 2, 2025, direct or indirect imports of all goods coming from Pakistan are prohibited. (PTI)