Pakistan Navy seizes USD 96 million worth of narcotics in Arabian Sea during operations

KARACHI, Oct 7 : The Pakistan Navy seized narcotics worth approximately USD 96 million in two operations in the Arabian Sea, the army said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the navy intercepted two dhows during the operations and recovered around 850 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 2,000 kilograms of hashish and cannabis.

The operations were conducted at extended ranges from the Pakistani coast, it said, adding that the drugs were found concealed in compartments inside the vessels.

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The seized narcotics, with an estimated market value of USD 96 million, will be handed over to the relevant authorities for disposal and legal proceedings, the ISPR said.

The latest seizure comes a month after narcotics worth approximately USD 750 million were seized during a joint counter-narcotics operation in the Arabian Sea by Pakistan Navy ships Hunain and Yarmook as part of maritime security operations.

In June, the navy seized two tonnes of narcotics with an estimated international market value of USD 215 million.

President Asif Ali Zardari commended the Pakistan Navy for the latest operations.

In a statement, Zardari said the navy's role in preventing illegal activities within the country's maritime boundaries and safeguarding regional maritime security was "commendable". (PTI)