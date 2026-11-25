KARACHI, Nov 24: Pakistan has invited international tenders for the import of up to 800,000 metric tonnes of wheat to meet domestic demand amid concerns over a possible shortfall of three to four million tonnes before the next harvest.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) issued a circular on Monday inviting international suppliers to submit bids for the import of wheat in bulk, with shipments to be delivered to Karachi or Gwadar ports.

The move comes amid growing concerns over domestic wheat availability, as production continues to fall short of estimated annual consumption.

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The country is facing concerns over a possible wheat shortfall of three to four million tonnes before the next harvest.

Pakistan produced 29.61 million tonnes of wheat in the 2025-26 fiscal year, against an estimated annual requirement of 31 to 32 million tonnes, raising concerns over stock management and the need for timely imports to prevent supply disruptions.

The country, an agricultural economy where farming generates nearly a quarter of the GDP, has seen its food trade deficit widen dramatically in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Food imports climbed to USD 9.15 billion in 2025-26, with palm oil accounting for USD 3.8 billion, while agricultural exports declined nearly 30 per cent to USD 5.02 billion, resulting in a food trade deficit of USD 4.13 billion.

The wheat import decision also comes amid a rise in flour prices, which have reportedly increased by around Rs 200 in several cities, adding to concerns over food affordability and availability.

Earlier this month, a shipment carrying 59,132 tonnes of wheat arrived at Karachi Port as part of efforts to augment domestic supplies.

The TCP has asked interested suppliers to submit their bids by November 30 and ensure delivery at the designated ports within the schedule specified in the tender documents. (PTI)