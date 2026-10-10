Pakistan government to expand Guru Ram Das birthplace gurudwara in Lahore

LAHORE, Oct 9: The Pakistani government announced the expansion of Lahore's Gurudwara Janam Asthan Guru Ram Das Ji on Friday, providing better facilities and more space for Sikh pilgrims to perform their rituals.

The announcement was made during a ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Guru Ram Das at Chuna Mandi in Lahore.

Guru Ram Das, the fourth of the 10 Sikh gurus, was born in Lahore in 1534. Born as Jetha, he was orphaned at the age of seven and later grew up with his maternal grandmother in a village.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Evacuee Trust Property Board Secretary Nasir Mushtaq said the board would expand the gurudwara to facilitate Sikh pilgrims and improve facilities for religious rituals.

Mushtaq said approximately 13 marlas (272 sq metres) of commercial land adjoining the gurudwara would be incorporated into its premises, providing additional space for worship and other religious activities.

He said the teachings of Guru Ram Das conveyed the message of love, peace, brotherhood, equality and service to humanity, adding that his birth in Lahore was a matter of pride for Pakistan.

Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada attended the ceremony. Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee Secretary General Satwant Kaur was also present. (PTI)