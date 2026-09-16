Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban For Indian Aircraft Till Oct 24

Islamabad, Sep 16: Pakistan on Wednesday extended the airspace ban for Indian aircraft for another month, according to the country's airports authority.

Pakistan and India imposed matching airspace restrictions on each other's airlines after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025.

"Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights," a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

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The extension came into effect at 10:45 am on Wednesday and will remain until 04:59 am on Oct 24, 2026, it stated.

The measure came as the previous extension of the ban was set to expire on September 24.

Pakistan's airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) - Karachi and Lahore, according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022. The latest NOTAM applies to both the Karachi and Lahore FIRs. (Agencies)