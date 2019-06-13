Pakistan extends airspace ban along its eastern border with India till June 28

LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday extended its airspace ban along its eastern border with India for the third time till June 28, according to a notice issued by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
Pakistan fully closed its airspace on February 26 after the Indian Air Force struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp in Balakot.
Since then, it has only opened two routes, both of them pass through southern Pakistan, of the total 11. Pakistan’s civil aviation authority is expected to review the situation on June 15. (AGENCIES)
