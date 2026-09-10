VLADIVOSTOK, Sept 10: Pakistan is looking forward to a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2027, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told Sputnik.

Islamabad wants Putin's visit to Pakistan to take place immediately before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Pakistan in 2027, the diplomat said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Pakistan officially assumed the rotating chairmanship of the SCO for 2026-27 during the Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. As the chair, Pakistan is set to host the 2027 SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in Islamabad. (UNI)