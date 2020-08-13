Pakistan can’t stop BJP in Kashmir: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: Asserting that Pakistan and its terrorist outfits will never succeed in undermining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)which is day by day gaining strengthen in Kashmir Valley, J&K UT president of the party, Ravinder Raina today warned the neighboring country to keep its hands off from Kashmir.

Talking to reporters here, today along with senior party leader and former Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta, party general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Dr D K Manyal, its spokesman Rajiv Jasrotia and Media secretary, Dr Pardeep Mangotra, Raina held Pakistan and its terrorist outfits directly responsible for targeting BJP activists in Kashmir Valley.

He said with the rise of BJP and the nationalist forces in Kashmir, Pakistani terrorists and separatists are in desperation and are targeting the nationalist forces but they can’t succeed in its nefarious designs. He appealed the people to hoist National Flag “Tricolour” in each and every nook and corner of Jammu & Kashmir on the Independence Day Day (August 15).

Lashing out at Pakistan, Raina said that the BJP workers in Kashmir Valley are the true soldiers and warriors and in no way Pakistan can demoralize their determination. Raina applauding the bravery, dedication and commitment of BJP workers in Kashmir Valley and said that sacrifices of BJP leaders in Kashmir won’t go in vain and very soon whole Valley will be made terrorism free. He said that the BJP workers in Kashmir are working day and night for the betterment of common man and with the hard work of BJP workers in Kashmir, the majority of the Kashmiris are now standing with party realizing that only it can do justice with them.

He said whole of J&K has celebrated August 5 by hoisting National Flags and again on 15th August “Tricolour” will be hoisted with more enthusiasm in every nook and corner of J&K. On this year’s Independence Day, the celebrations will be with more fan fare, he added.

Expressing concern over continuous human rights violations in PoJK and China occupied areas, he appealed the Human Rights organizations to visit these areas and take the cognizance of the same. He said that Pakistan and China will have to vacate all illegally occupied parts of India.

Raina also appealed to the people of Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir to celebrate the 15th August, the Independence Day of their loving country India and hoist the National Flag in PoJK as well.