ISLAMABAD, Oct 12: Two Pakistan Army pilots were killed on Monday after their training aircraft crashed due to a technical fault, the army said.

The incident occurred near Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan.

"(At) midday, a Mushshak training aircraft of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Nawan Killi, Quetta, due to a technical fault," the army said in a statement.

Both pilots, Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun, the instructor, and Captain Abdul Samad, a student, died in the "unfortunate crash," it added.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the army pilots.

In June, an Mi-17 helicopter of the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing all personnel on board. (PTI)