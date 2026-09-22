Pakistan Army chief Munir says armed forces  remain resolute in defeating terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Sept 22: Pakistan Army Chief and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir said on Tuesday that the armed forces are determined to defeat terrorism amid the rising threat of militancy in the country.

The field marshal visited Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, where he interacted with senior officers and was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He was also briefed on the ongoing counter-terrorism operations, border management measures and operational preparedness of formations deployed in the province.

"He emphasised that the Armed Forces, with the unwavering support of the nation, remain resolute in their determination to defeat terrorism and ensure lasting peace and stability across the country," according to the army.

Munir also commended the high morale, readiness and professionalism of officers and troops, acknowledging their steadfast commitment to safeguarding the country and its people.

He also paid tribute to those who laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism.

The visit by the field marshal comes as Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa faces a rising threat of terrorism.

Recently, there was a deadly attack on the old Police Lines in Kohat, where at least 21 people were killed and more than 100 injured after militants targeted the compound during Friday prayers. Police later said eight attackers were killed during the ensuing clearance operation.

There has been a resurgence in terrorism in Pakistan since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged the Taliban administration in Kabul to dismantle terrorist sanctuaries on Afghan soil, particularly those linked to the banned TTP, that are used for attacks in Pakistan. (PTI)