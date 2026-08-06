Pakal Dul project labour dispute resolved in Kishtwar, 210 workers receive terminal benefits

JAMMU, Aug 5: A prolonged labour dispute at the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has been resolved, paving the way for the disbursal of over Rs 1.12 crore in terminal benefits to 210 workers engaged by L&T Construction through subcontractors, an official said on Wednesday.

The successful conciliation efforts by the Jammu Regional Labour Commissioner (Central) reflect the continued commitment of the Ministry of Labour and Employment towards protecting workers' rights, ensuring timely realisation of statutory benefits, promoting fair labour practices and fostering harmonious industrial relations through effective conciliation and constructive dialogue, the official said.

He said an amicable settlement was reached on July 13 following a series of conciliation proceedings and constructive dialogue between the management and the representatives of the workers, bringing an end to the strike called by the Kissan Mazdoor Union, Nagseni, and restoring industrial peace and harmony at the project site.

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He said the settlement has benefited 210 workers engaged by L&T Construction at the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project.

As a result, the workers received terminal benefits amounting to over Rs 1.12 crore on July 30, the official said, adding the disbursed amount includes retrenchment compensation, bonus, leave encashment, notice pay and other admissible terminal benefits, ensuring compliance with the applicable labour laws and safeguarding the statutory rights of the workers.