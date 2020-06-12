Pak troops violate ceasefire, targets defence, civil positions in Uri

SRINAGAR : Pakistan troops violated ceasefire in the border town of Uri in north Kashmir district of Baramulla, targeting forward defence posts and civilian area, official sources said on Friday.

They said panic gripped in Hajipir sector at the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri when loud explosions and heavy firing was heard during the night. Indian troops also retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for some time.

However, so far there was no report of any loss of life or damage to property due to Pak shelling, they said adding damages suffered across the LoC was not immediately clear.

This was the third violation by Pak troops in the area during the past about one week. Several structures were damaged in the Pak shelling in the civilian area. People who had migrated to safer places are demanding construction of individual and community bankers in the areas directly under the target of Pak troops near LoC.

India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003 on LoC and International Border (IB) in the Jammu and Kashmir.

