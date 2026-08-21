Pak summoning US envoy matter between Islamabad, Washington: Omar

CM lays foundation stone of abattoir in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said Pakistan's decision to summon the US charge d'affaires, Natalie Baker, over US Ambassador Sergio Gor's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir was a matter between Islamabad and Washington.

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Omar told reporters here after laying the foundation stone for a modern abattoir in Srinagar that the US Ambassador's J&K mark was between Islamabad and Washington.

"This is a matter between Pakistan and the United States. Neither you, nor I can do anything about it. The ambassador has said what he said. Now, it is between those two countries," he said.

The Chief Minister also refused to be drawn into the war of words with his alliance partner Congress, which said there should not be a third-party intervention on Jammu and Kashmir as it is an integral part of India.

"I am not getting into this. Congress has their point of view; they are a political party, the largest opposition party. They have a point of view and are entitled to it. I am not going to get into a war of words over this. What can I say about that?" he said.

Omar said complaints about the quality of meat had increased over the past two years, with instances of bad meat being sold to consumers.

He said the abattoir project was first conceived in 2011-12 but could not move forward for various reasons. He said the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and its officials had now revived the project.

"Approximately Rs.31 crore will be spent on this. A modern abattoir from where not only the sheep will be taken, they will be tested so that there is no disease there," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the meat would be halal certified before being supplied to consumers, ensuring that people would not have to worry about its quality.

The project is scheduled to be completed in two years, but Omar said he had been assured by the officials concerned that it could be completed in 18 months.

The Chief Minister also said the administration plans to revive the system of stamping meat sold in Srinagar to allow consumers to identify certified meat.

On the proposed film festival, Omar said the government was not organising it simply to attract Bollywood or Hollywood celebrities. "Don't expect anything from Hollywood," he said.

The Chief Minister said Jammu and Kashmir would eventually like to reach a stage where filmmakers and actors from outside would visit the region, but that would take time. "For now, it would be good if people from Bollywood come," he said.