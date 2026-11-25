LAHORE, Nov 24 : A sacred procession of the Sikh holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib was taken out in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib city on Tuesday to mark the 557th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev.

The scripture was carried in a golden palanquin, which is called the Palki Sahib, from Gurdwara Janamasthan to Gurdwara Kiara Sahib.

More than 2,300 Sikh pilgrims from India joined thousands of local and foreign devotees in the celebrations in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, located about 80 km from Lahore.

Advertisement

A two-member consular team from the High Commission of India in Islamabad also joined the Sikh pilgrims from India at Nankana Sahib, the Indian mission said in a post on X.

"Officials are coordinating efforts to ensure smooth conduct of yatra (journey) for all the pilgrims," it said.

The procession began at Gurdwara Janamasthan and passed through seven other historic gurdwaras in the city before culminating at Gurdwara Kiara Sahib.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif wished the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, popularly celebrated as 'Guru Purab' or 'Parkash Purab'.

He said that Pakistan shared a strong bond of love, respect and devotion with the Sikh community that would always be upheld.

"Sikh religious sites are part of our shared heritage. Baba Guru Nanak preached the message of love, peace and equality. Minorities enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan, and efforts are underway to restore, preserve and renovate gurdwaras," said Sharif, the elder son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Khel Das Kohistani said the government was committed to protecting minority rights, promoting interfaith harmony and safeguarding sacred religious sites.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Qamar Zaman said Sikhism preached peace, love and mutual tolerance, adding that Pakistan warmly welcomed Sikh pilgrims from across the world and none of them would be denied a visa.

He said monthly educational scholarships were being provided to 200 Sikh and Hindu students to support their education and help secure a brighter future.

Leader of the Indian Sikh jatha, Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, said historic gurdwaras in Pakistan were being restored to their original condition, stressing that the world needed peace and love more than ever. He thanked the Pakistani government for its hospitality and arrangements for the pilgrims.

ETPB Secretary Nasir Mushtaq said restoration work was underway at around 50 gurdwaras across Pakistan that had remained closed since the country's creation. He said the board was taking comprehensive measures to protect, preserve and restore historic religious sites.

The Indian pilgrims, who reached Pakistan on Sunday, will visit other sacred sites, including Kartarpur Sahib, before returning to their homeland on December 1. (PTI_)